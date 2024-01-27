Utah Jazz Set Franchise Record For Points In A Half In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Utah Jazz were firing on all cylinders as they set a record against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Utah scored 82 points in the first half which is the most points in any half in Jazz history.

a franchise record for points in a half!!! pic.twitter.com/2cHq7brEvq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2024

Utah shot a blistering hot 64% from the field and 59.1% from three in the first half.

But it wasn’t all defense for the Jazz.

They held Charlotte to 40% shooting, forced five turnovers, and drew eight fouls.

Lauri Markkanen had his best half of the season with 26 points and 8 rebounds on 75% shooting.

Collin Sexton was the only other Jazzman to reach double figures with 19.

The Jazz also set a franchise record for points in a first quarter with 47 and assists in a half with 25.

Utah was on pace to score 164 points in Spectrum Center. The Jazz record for points in a single game is 154.

Jazz Look To Carry Momentum Against Hornets

The Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 15-point win over the Washington Wizards.

Utah faces another Eastern Conference bottom feeder on Saturday as the 10-33 Charlotte Hornets host the Jazz in Spectrum Center.

The Hornets have a 5-15 home record while the Jazz are just 8-17 in road games.

Charlotte is led by young guard LaMelo Ball who is averaging 23.9 points and 8 assists in his fourth season.

Ball sat out of the game against Utah with a leg injury.

The game is the first of two matchups between Utah and Charlotte. The Hornets come to Salt Lake City in about a month on February 22.

Following the game in Charlotte, Utah heads Northeast for games against New York and Brooklyn.

The Jazz should be hoping for at least two wins in the next three games as Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City will greet Utah once they return home.

