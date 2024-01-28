On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Suspected bank robber found sleeping in unsuspecting woman’s home days after crime, police say

Jan 27, 2024, 6:53 PM

handcuffs...

A 27-year-old man suspected of robbing a Georgia bank was found sleeping in the home of an unsuspecting woman days after the crime was committed, authorities said. (File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARAH DEWBERRY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A 27-year-old man suspected of robbing a Georgia bank was found sleeping in the home of an unsuspecting woman days after the crime was committed, authorities said.

James Raborn was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including armed robbery, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, and other traffic offenses, according to Fulton County jail records.

Authorities said in a news release Raborn allegedly passed a note to a teller at a Truist Bank in Roswell, about 20 miles north of Atlanta, Monday afternoon demanding money and threatening he had a gun.

The Roswell Police Department said they got a 911 call about 10 minutes after the robbery – but by the time they arrived, Raborn had already fled

Using surveillance footage from the bank and neighboring businesses, along with the help of technology from the department’s Roswell Crime Center, detectives were able to identify a vehicle of interest and potential suspects, police said.

The following morning, police said officers responded to East Crossville Road after a vehicle driven by Raborn triggered license plate readers.

Officers tried to pull him over but Raborn drove off, later crashing in Mountain Park, just northwest of Roswell, police said. He then took off on foot.

Officers say they found a woman, Emily Browning, 29, inside the crashed vehicle. Investigators learned she allegedly participated in the heist and is facing an armed robbery charge, Roswell police said.

The department said officers from multiple agencies flooded the area looking for Raborn but couldn’t find him.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., detectives pinged cell phone data that led them to believe Raborn was still in the area, according to police.

Cell phone pinged

Officers responded to the area where the cell phone had pinged and “found an outbuilding on a nearby property with evidence that someone had recently been inside,” police said.

The homeowner met police at the door and when she walked to meet them, “she saw Raborn lying on the floor of a spare bedroom,” authorities said in the news release.

Officers entered the home and took Raborn into custody without incident, police said.

“The homeowner was not aware until that point that Raborn was inside, and there was no prior contact between the two of them,” the news release said.

Police said Raborn likely entered the house through a kitchen window while the homeowner wasn’t there.

Police are still investigating but say Raborn and Browning could be linked to several other armed robberies in the Atlanta area.

According to Fulton County online records, Raborn is currently still in jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Browning was released on Friday and her bond was set to $25,000, according to jail records.

CNN was unable to find any attorney information for Raborn or Browning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Only the feet remain after a statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from t...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

Jackie Robinson statue stolen from youth league field in Wichita, Kansas

Police in Wichita, Kansas, are asking for help to locate a stolen statue of Jackie Robinson.

7 hours ago

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett...

Associated Press

Deepfake explicit images of Taylor Swift spread on social media. Her fans are fighting back

Pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift are circulating online, making the singer the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix.

1 day ago

The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing

Nicholas Rossi was a no-show at a scheduling hearing in Salt Lake County on Friday, after refusing to show in Utah County on Tuesday.

1 day ago

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves a House Republican caucus meeti...

Associated Press

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been charged with assault and other counts in connection with two domestic altercations.

1 day ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Associated Press

New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

A New York City woman was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man's head and body parts in her apartment's refrigerator, officials said Friday.

1 day ago

Special Agent Gary France (second right), Dr. Francis Wood and Wood’s children stand next to the ...

Josh Ellis

Rare British painting that was stolen by mobsters recovered in Utah, returned to NJ family

The FBI says an original John Opie painting, believed to have been stolen over 50 years ago by mobsters in New Jersey, has been returned to its rightful owner after a two-year investigation by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Suspected bank robber found sleeping in unsuspecting woman’s home days after crime, police say