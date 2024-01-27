On the Site:
Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Spins For Shot, Completes Three-Point Play

Jan 27, 2024, 7:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Jordan Clarkson gave his team a spark by spinning for a shot and completing a three-point play during Utah’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Clarkson spins for tough shot

The Hornets hosted the Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 25.

With 8:30 left to play in the fourth quarter, Clarkson spun in the lane and put up a floater as he was fouled by Charlotte’s Nick Smith Jr. Clarkson’s bucket dropped through the cylinder for his 10th and 11th points of the game. After the shot, Clarkson completed a three-point play by draining a free throw to push Utah’s lead to 116-100.

RELATED: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

During his first 25 minutes on the floor, the Missouri product scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting, including 1-3 from downtown. He added one rebound and two assists.

This season, Clarkson is averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Charlotte is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Hornets

Saturday’s contest was Utah’s first meeting against Charlotte this season.

The Jazz will host the Hornets in less than a month. Charlotte’s return trip to Utah will be played at the Delta Center on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (MT).

The Hornets welcomed the Jazz to North Carolina with a 10-33 record, including 5-15 at the Spectrum Center.

Utah sits at 23-23 on the season. However, the Jazz are only 8-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Charlotte entered the day on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Detroit and Houston.

The Jazz arrived in North Carolina after beating the Washington Wizards to end a three-game skid. Before Utah’s losing streak, the Jazz had won six straight contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

