Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Spins For Shot, Completes Three-Point Play

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gave his team a spark by spinning for a shot and completing a three-point play during Utah’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets hosted the Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 25.

With 8:30 left to play in the fourth quarter, Clarkson spun in the lane and put up a floater as he was fouled by Charlotte’s Nick Smith Jr. Clarkson’s bucket dropped through the cylinder for his 10th and 11th points of the game. After the shot, Clarkson completed a three-point play by draining a free throw to push Utah’s lead to 116-100.

During his first 25 minutes on the floor, the Missouri product scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting, including 1-3 from downtown. He added one rebound and two assists.

This season, Clarkson is averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Charlotte is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Hornets

Saturday’s contest was Utah’s first meeting against Charlotte this season.

The Jazz will host the Hornets in less than a month. Charlotte’s return trip to Utah will be played at the Delta Center on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (MT).

The Hornets welcomed the Jazz to North Carolina with a 10-33 record, including 5-15 at the Spectrum Center.

Utah sits at 23-23 on the season. However, the Jazz are only 8-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Charlotte entered the day on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Detroit and Houston.

The Jazz arrived in North Carolina after beating the Washington Wizards to end a three-game skid. Before Utah’s losing streak, the Jazz had won six straight contests.

