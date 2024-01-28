On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped in a ski gondola

Jan 27, 2024, 7:19 PM

FILE — A skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., April 14...

FILE — A skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., April 14, 2010. A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped overnight Thursday, Jan. 26, 2024, inside a ski lift gondola amid freezing temperatures at the Lake Tahoe resort, according to officials and media reports. (AP Photo/Dino Vournas, File)

(AP Photo/Dino Vournas, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped overnight inside a ski lift gondola amid freezing temperatures at a Lake Tahoe resort, according to officials and media reports.

Monica Laso boarded the gondola around 5 p.m. Thursday at Heavenly Ski Resort to ride down the mountain because she was too tired to snowboard. But it stopped just minutes later while she was still in the sky, she told KCRA, which first reported the news.

Laso yelled for help, but no one on the ground heard her, the TV station reported. She didn’t have her cellphone, so she couldn’t call for help either.

“I screamed desperately until I lost my voice,” Laso told KCRA in an interview in Spanish.

She spent the night rubbing her hands and feet together to fight off the cold. The overnight low temperature was 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Laso’s friends reported her missing to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, but she wasn’t found until Friday morning when the gondola started up again for the day and crews realized she’d been there overnight, the TV station reported.

The ski resort, located on the southeastern side of the lake near the California-Nevada border, is investigating “with the utmost seriousness” how Laso got trapped.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our top priority at Heavenly Mountain Resort,” said Tom Fortune, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Kim George, a battalion chief and spokesperson for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, told The Associated Press that sheriff’s deputies requested their paramedics around 8:30 a.m. Friday after Laso was discovered.

She was responsive and alert and declined to be transported to the hospital, George said.

In her 23 years with the fire department, “we’ve never responded to anything like that,” George said. “I’m very curious to hear the story.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Photos of victims are displayed under white crosses at a memorial for victims of the August ...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Hawaii officials identify the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

The last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Maui's historic town of Lahaina in August was identified Friday as a 70-year-old woman whose husband, sister and several other relatives also died in the fire.

21 minutes ago

handcuffs...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Suspected bank robber found sleeping in unsuspecting woman’s home days after crime, police say

A 27-year-old man suspected of robbing a Georgia bank was found sleeping in the home of an unsuspecting woman days after the crime was committed, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Three Kansas City Chiefs NFL football fans were found dead outside this home, late Tuesday, Jan. 9,...

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Mystery deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans fuels speculation

It has been three weeks since three Kansas City fans joined friends to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season. Their bodies were found in a friend's backyard two days later. Police still haven't said how the men died, but affirmed Saturday amid intense public speculation that they still have no evidence of foul play.

4 hours ago

The "Legends Tower" would be part of a new development project. (Courtesy AO)...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Developers want to build America’s tallest skyscraper in an unlikely city

A group of developers wants to construct what would be America’s tallest building in an unlikely place: Oklahoma City.

5 hours ago

Only the feet remain after a statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from t...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

Jackie Robinson statue stolen from youth league field in Wichita, Kansas

Police in Wichita, Kansas, are asking for help to locate a stolen statue of Jackie Robinson.

7 hours ago

None of the animals were injured in the fire, according to local authorities. (Grant County Sheriff...

Jillian Sykes

Troopers rescue camels and zebras from truck fire on Indiana interstate

Traffic on an Indiana interstate was a real circus Saturday morning – complete with camels, zebras and a miniature horse.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped in a ski gondola