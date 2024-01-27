Jazz Sting Hornets Early, Hold On For Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz set a record with 82 first half points, and fended off a late push from the Charlotte Hornets for a 134-122 victory.

Lauri Markkanen scored 33 points for the Jazz who moved to 24-23 with the win.

The Hornets were led by PJ Washington who scored a game-high 43 points.

First Quarter

John Collins and Collin Sexton combined to score 19 of the Jazz’s first 26 points as they built an early 24-16 lead.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 in the first quarter as the lead climbed to 14, 33-19.

The Jazz shot a blistering 18-26 from the floor including 9-14 from three in the first quarter.

After one the Jazz led the Hornets 47-24.

Second Quarter

The Jazz continued their onslaught early in the second quarter building a 30 point lead, 65-25, with 6:18 left in the half.

Markkanen had 26 points in the first half on 9-12 shooting while Sexton added 19 on 8-13.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were led by PJ Washington who scored 12 points on 5-7 shooting.

At the half, the Jazz led the Hornets 82-47.

Third Quarter

The Hornets opened the third quarter on a 9-4 run trimming the Jazz lead to 30.

The Jazz looked lackadaisical throughout the quarter as the Hornets cut the deficit to as few as 19 in the minute of the third behind a 23-9 run.

The Hornets outscored the Jazz 41-23 in the third quarter.

After three the Jazz led the Hornets 105-88.

Fourth Quarter

The lead shrunk to as few as 13 early in the fourth but the Jazz continued to knock down shots to keep Charlotte at bay.

Washington scored 31 second-half points to keep the Hornets in the game.

The Jazz held on to beat the Hornets 134-122.

