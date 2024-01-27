On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Sting Hornets Early, Hold On For Win

Jan 27, 2024, 7:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz set a record with 82 first half points, and fended off a late push from the Charlotte Hornets for a 134-122 victory.

Lauri Markkanen scored 33 points for the Jazz who moved to 24-23 with the win.

The Hornets were led by PJ Washington who scored a game-high 43 points.

First Quarter

John Collins and Collin Sexton combined to score 19 of the Jazz’s first 26 points as they built an early  24-16 lead.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 in the first quarter as the lead climbed to 14, 33-19.

The Jazz shot a blistering 18-26 from the floor including 9-14 from three in the first quarter.

After one the Jazz led the Hornets 47-24.

Second Quarter

The Jazz continued their onslaught early in the second quarter building a 30 point lead, 65-25, with 6:18 left in the half.

Markkanen had 26 points in the first half on 9-12 shooting while Sexton added 19 on 8-13.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were led by PJ Washington who scored 12 points on 5-7 shooting.

At the half, the Jazz led the Hornets 82-47.

Third Quarter

The Hornets opened the third quarter on a 9-4 run trimming the Jazz lead to 30.

The Jazz looked lackadaisical throughout the quarter as the Hornets cut the deficit to as few as 19 in the minute of the third behind a 23-9 run.

The Hornets outscored the Jazz 41-23 in the third quarter.

After three the Jazz led the Hornets 105-88.

Fourth Quarter

The lead shrunk to as few as 13 early in the fourth but the Jazz continued to knock down shots to keep Charlotte at bay.

Washington scored 31 second-half points to keep the Hornets in the game.

The Jazz held on to beat the Hornets 134-122.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton Lift Jazz Over Hornets

The Utah Jazz survived a difficult second half and downed the Charlotte Hornets 134-122 for their second consecutive win.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Spins For Shot, Completes Three-Point Play

Jordan Clarkson gave his team a spark by spinning for a shot and completing a three-point play during Utah's game against the Hornets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Set Franchise Record For Points In A Half In Charlotte

The Utah Jazz were firing on all cylinders in Charlotte. Utah set a record for most points in a half in Jazz history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Takeaways From BYU Basketball’s Victory Over Texas

Fousseyni Traore shined in BYU's victory over the Texas Longhorns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scores 1,000th Career Point During Jazz-Hornets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler scored the 1,000th point of his NBA career during the first half of Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Set Franchise Record In First Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz came out of the gates running against the Charlotte Hornets. They scored 47 points in the first, the most in franchise history.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Sting Hornets Early, Hold On For Win