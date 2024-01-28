Family of Murray man killed in motorcycle crash is urging drivers to drive sober

MURRAY — The family of the man hit and killed while riding his motorcycle on Tuesday is pleading with drivers to not drink and drive.

Murray Police identified the victim as Chris Shupe, 37. Police said Shupe was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

“I don’t even have the right words,” said Erin Draper-Shupe, Chris’s wife. “I think it’s just so incomprehensible and so selfish and heartbreaking.”

Draper-Shupe said her husband loved his motorcycle, a custom hardtail Harley, he named Penny.

“He’s tinkering on it constantly because there’s always something wrong with it,” Draper-Shupe said.

Chris Shupe was described as a force of nature, who “as cliché as it is to say always lit up a room.” He was big Philadelphia Eagles football fan, loved hunting, was athletic, and charitable.

“He had this ability to just make everybody feel comfortable and happy,” Draper-Shupe said. “And he just loved having fun and making everybody else around him have fun.”

Working on overcoming his addiction

Chris Shupe, however, also struggled with addiction and up until a year and a half ago, Draper-Shupe said he was working on his recovery. She said his family was proud of the progress he had been making.

“So, like this cruel irony of him being taken out by a drunk driver after he had worked so hard to conquer his own demons, it’s devastating and unfathomable and it’s just heartbreaking and unfair,” she said.

A large sign with a picture of Chris Shupe along with the hashtag Drive Sober for Shupe, now sits on the corner of 5900 South and State Street in Murray where he was hit. It’s a small memorial to remember his life and remind drivers to think twice before drinking and driving.

“Live your life, but do it responsibly, have a plan,” Draper-Shupe said. “It may just always just around the block, but in an instant, so many lives are destroyed and it’s a such a simple choice to just not get behind the wheel.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by his family. The money will go towards helping those in recovery at the Seventh Street Treatment Center. To donate, click here.

There will also be a biker rally Tuesday, Jan. 30. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Barbary Coast Saloon.

For details on Chris Shupe’s funeral arrangements, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.