Weber State Basketball Falls Short Against Idaho State Bengals

Jan 27, 2024, 9:06 PM

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats men’s basketball team attempted to make a second-half comeback but fell just short and lost to Idaho State.

The Bengals held two separate double-digit leads and Weber State fought back to tie twice.

Idaho State ended the game on a 9-0 run to secure the road win.

First Half

Neither the Wildcats nor the Bengals could gain much of an edge early in the half.

After Dillon Jones put Weber State on the board, Blaise Threatt and Dyson Koehler converted on easy looks to give WSU a four-point lead.

Weber State wouldn’t hold a lead larger than four in the first half.

Idaho State seemed to have an answer for everything that the Wildcats brought.

With seven minutes left before halftime, Steven Verplancken nailed a three to make it a one-point game.

The Bengals answered with a 14-1 run to take a commanding 14-point lead.

Weber State locked it in and put together a response with the home crowd behind them.

The Wildcats closed the Bengal’s lead to six at the break.

Weber State shot well in the first half despite the deficit.

The Wildcats shot 45% from the field and 44.4% from deep. Jones was the leading scorer for WSU with 10. Idaho State’s Brayden Parker led all scorers with 11.

Second Half

Over the first five minutes of the half, Weber State outscored ISU 16-9 to take a narrow lead.

Jones and Threatt led this charge with 9 points.

Once again, the Bengals had a response locked and loaded.

Idaho State went on a 14-3 run and regained a double-digit lead.

Weber State slowly chipped away at the lead and found themselves down by five with five minutes left.

A Jones three followed by a Threatt layup in transition tied the game at 64.

Bengal guard Maleek Arington put ISU back in front with a layup and a foul.

Idaho State extended its lead with a layup from Isaiah Griffin and another and-one from Arington.

Idaho State ended the game on a 10-0 run and won 74-64.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

