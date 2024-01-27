Utah Basketball Falls Flat Against Washington

SEATTLE- The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their Pacific Northwest tour against the Washington Huskies after a tough night against Washington State on Thursday.

Utah received some good news before tip-off that point guard Deivon Smith would be able to play against the Huskies after suffering an injury against WSU.

The Utes once again struggled to get anything going to start on the road. They did close the gap to within seven points, but the Huskies went on a 9-0 run to end the half with a 46-30 lead over Utah.

HALFTIME#Utes started to make some headway and then it fell apart to finish the half after the Huskies went on a 9-0 run in the last 2 1/2 minutes. UW up 46-30. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 28, 2024

Utah’s problems only got worse in the second half as they proved unable to make anything happen for themselves or stop UW. Washington walked away with an easy 98-73 win keeping the Utes winless on the road in conference play.

Final from Seattle. Utah 73 – Washington 98. — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 28, 2024

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will return home to host the Colorado Buffaloes at the Huntsman Center. Tip-off is set for Saturday, February 3 at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Washington

Tipping off at 7:10 on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/IEAUglvpfJ — Washington Men’s Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 28, 2024

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Washington

Scoring Leader: Deivon Smith – 20 points

Rebound Leader: Keba Keita – 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith, Cole Bajema, Hunter Erickson – 3 assists

Deivon Smith went 8-14 from the paint, 2-3 from the three, and 2-4 from the line to earn his team high 20 points. Deivon Smith was also in a three-way tie for assists with three.

Ben Carlson came in second in scoring for the Utes adding 13 points to the mix going 5-9 from the field and 3-7 from the three.

Cole Bajema finished third in scoring for the Utes with 10 points while being in a three-way tie for assists with three.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Huskies

The Utes shot 47% from the field, 36% from the three and 42% at the line against the Huskies.

Washington took advantage of 14 Utah turnovers cashing them in for 23 additional points.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports