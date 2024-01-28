Missing teen last seen in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — A 14-year-old boy was reported missing by his family on Saturday.

Kaiden was last seen in West Jordan at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday according to his mother. She said he left money in his room he did not take with him, nor did he take any clothes or belongings.

“He has never done anything like this before. He has not been upset about anything, I just don’t think that it’s a simple runaway,” she said.

West Jordan police said they do not believe Kaiden is endangered, but they are actively following up with family members and going through the investigative process.

Kaiden is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and dark pants, with short hair and no dreadlocks as he had pictured.

Any information should be conveyed to West Jordan police with reference to case WJ24-4070.

