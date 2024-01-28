Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

ELSINORE, Sevier County — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing out of Sevier County on Saturday after she left home and did not return.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aundrea Sicard, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white boat shoes. She has long black hair and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Authorities did not say where Aundrea was going when she left her home on Saturday, or if her family knew where she would be.

“Aundrea’s parents are concerned for her welfare and request any assistance from the public to help them in locating Aundrea,” the sheriff’s office said in a social post.

Any information can be relayed to Aundrea’s parents or the sheriff’s office via public safety dispatch at 435-896-6471.