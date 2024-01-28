On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Jan 28, 2024, 1:08 PM

14-year-old Aundrea Sicard is missing out of Sevier County as of Saturday. Any information can be r...

14-year-old Aundrea Sicard is missing out of Sevier County as of Saturday. Any information can be reported to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office via 435-896-6471. (Sevier County Sheriff's Office_)

(Sevier County Sheriff's Office_)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ELSINORE, Sevier County — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing out of Sevier County on Saturday after she left home and did not return.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aundrea Sicard, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white boat shoes. She has long black hair and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Authorities did not say where Aundrea was going when she left her home on Saturday, or if her family knew where she would be.

“Aundrea’s parents are concerned for her welfare and request any assistance from the public to help them in locating Aundrea,” the sheriff’s office said in a social post.

Any information can be relayed to Aundrea’s parents or the sheriff’s office via public safety dispatch at 435-896-6471.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Pruden...

Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee to Taylor Swift: ‘Would love your support’ on bill

Swift is reportedly weighing legal options over AI porn generated without her consent.

2 hours ago

A 14-year-old missing teen was last seen in West Jordan on Saturday. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Missing teen last seen in West Jordan

A 14-year-old missing teen was last seen in West Jordan on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his high priorities for the state including h...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his agenda for housing, homelessness, and social media.

4 hours ago

Chris and Erin Shupe. (Erin Draper-Shupe)...

Brianna Chavez

Family of Murray man killed in motorcycle crash is urging drivers to drive sober

The family of the man hit and killed while riding his motorcycle on Tuesday is pleading with drivers to not drink and drive.

17 hours ago

A rescue crew member being dropped into the Sandthrax Canyon by helicopter and finding the two clim...

Michael Houck

Two climbers hoisted out of Sandthrax Canyon after fall

Three men called for help after one of them fell and needed to be airlifted out of Sandthrax Canyon Friday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Intermountain Healthcare handed out new helmets Saturday in American Fork to promote safety in sled...

Alex Cabrero

Sledding safety: Medical experts, others warn of severe injuries from the winter-time activity

Wearing helmets can help prevent serious injuries.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl