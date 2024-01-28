On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

USA Hockey requires all junior players to wear neck protection in wake of Adam Johnson’s death

Jan 28, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

USA Hockey will require all junior players to wear a neck guard starting in August. (Christopher Ma...

USA Hockey will require all junior players to wear a neck guard starting in August. (Christopher Mast, Icon Sportswire/AP)

(Christopher Mast, Icon Sportswire/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN DOTSON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — USA Hockey announced Sunday it will require the use of neck laceration protection for all junior hockey players beginning Aug. 1 – a decision coming three months after a player died from a skate to the neck.

“Safety is always at the forefront of our conversations and the action of our Congress today reflected that,” said USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli. “We appreciate the significant work done by our Safety and Protective Equipment Committee, led by Dr. Mike Stuart, and the many others who were instrumental in the overall evaluation process.”

The new rule will apply to all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18 in both games and practices.

The decision comes months after the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, who suffered a serious neck injury playing for the English professional team Nottingham Panthers. A Sheffield, England, coroner’s report found the 29-year-old “sustained an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player” and later died in hospital as a result of the injury.

In 2022, Connecticut high school player Teddy Balkind died after a similar incident.

Johnson’s shocking death in October sparked a greater awareness of the dangers of not wearing a neck guard and spurred changes throughout the sport. Days after his death, England Ice Hockey announced all players at all levels would be required to wear approved neck protection starting in January 2024.

For USA Hockey, neck laceration protection had previously been recommended but not required for youth hockey players. USA Hockey also “strongly recommends” neck laceration protection for adult players.

“I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game.”

In the NHL, neck guards – let alone neck coverings of any kind – had not been a common sight, although several players have worn them since Johnson’s death.

“I think there is a machismo within ice hockey where you’re seen as being something less if you choose to wear more protective equipment,” ice hockey broadcaster Seth Bennett told CNN Sport in November.

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Johnson started his professional career in the American Hockey League before progressing to the NHL where he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, featuring in 13 matches over two years and scoring four points.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper J...

Associated Press

Oklahoma trooper violently thrown to the ground as vehicle on interstate hits one he’d pulled over

An Oklahoma trooper who was violently thrown to the ground when a vehicle he'd pulled over for a traffic stop on an interstate highway was struck by another vehicle says he feels lucky that he was able to walk away.

21 minutes ago

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL footbal...

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

1 hour ago

FILE - The red office building of the Eugene Weekly sits in Eugene, Ore., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023....

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Oregon weekly newspaper to relaunch print edition after theft forced it to lay off its entire staff

An Oregon weekly newspaper that had to lay off its entire staff after its funds were embezzled by a former employee will relaunch its print edition next month, its editor said, a move made possible in large part by fundraising campaigns and community contributions.

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. ...

Zeke Miller and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Biden says US ‘shall respond’ after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops in Jordan

President Joe Biden said Sunday that the U.S. “shall respond” after three American troops were killed and dozens more were injured in an overnight drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the first U.S. fatalities after months of strikes by such groups against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

6 hours ago

In this photo provided by Grant County Sheriff's Office, animals are rescued by emergency responder...

Associated Press

Zebras, camels and flames, oh my! Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway

A truck hauling zebras and camels for a series of weekend circus performances caught fire early Saturday on a northeastern Indiana highway

8 hours ago

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered inside of a duplex on James Street...

Kari Barrows, WLOS

Foul smell reported by maintenance worker leads to discovery of human remains inside home

Embargo: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, NC An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered inside of a duplex on James Street in Clyde, NC on January 26.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

USA Hockey requires all junior players to wear neck protection in wake of Adam Johnson’s death