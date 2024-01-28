No. 16 Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Apart Against No. 25 Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their road trip in Oregon with a visit to the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers.

Utah wrapped up a historic weekend against the SoCal schools last week and kept the history-making coming against the Oregon Ducks on Friday night.

The Utes started off in a back and forth with Oregon state in the first quarter, but things got out of hand in the second quarter with the Beavers heading into the locker room with a 49-32 lead.

Things only got worse for Utah who failed to get much of anything going offensively or defensively. Oregon State ran away with the win, 91-66.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will head back out onto the road, this time going through the state of Washington.

First, the Utes will head to Washington to take on the Huskies on Friday, February 2. Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm MT and can be viewed on the Pac-12 Newtwork.

Utah will then head to the Palouse to wrap things up against Washinton State on Sunday, February 4. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and will also be available on Pac-12 Network.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. Oregon State

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Oregon State Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 28 points

Rebound Leader: Kennady McQueen – 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 9 assists Alissa Pili finished first shooting with 24 points. She was 13-28 from the field, 1-6 from the three and 1-2 from the line. Pili also added two rebounds and two assists. Maty Wilke was the second leading scorer for the Utes with 11 points. Wilke was 3-7 from the field, 3-6 from the three, and 2-2 from the line. Dasia Young came in third in scoring with 10 points while adding five rebounds and three assists. Ines Vieira rounded up the top scorers of the night coming in fourth for the Utes with seven points to go along with her nine assists. Noteworthy Women's Basketball Team Stats Vs. Oregon State The Utah women were ice-cold shooting against Oregon State collectively going 40% from the field while shooting 27% from the three, and 50% from their trips to the line. On the other hand, the Beavers could not be stopped shooting 69% from the field, 65% from the three, and 67% from the line. Utah was outrebounded by Oregon State 32-25.

