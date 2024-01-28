Woman arrested in Layton after trying to allegedly obtain money fraudulently from a credit union

LAYTON — Layton police say a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday after she allegedly tried to fraudulently obtain money from a credit union.

Police were called to the Mountain America Credit Union where the suspect, Annie Alyse Ambrogio, was attempting to withdraw $20,000 from an account that was created an hour earlier at an Mountain America Credit Union in Farmington.

The probable cause statement says that the woman had obtained $20,000 from the account in Farmington, and was trying to withdraw the same amount in Layton.

When contacted by police, Ambrogio admitted “that she was attempting to fraudulently obtain the money,” the probable cause statement read. When advised of her rights, Ambrogio requested a lawyer.

During a search by police, the suspect was found to be in possession of several identifying documents. Additionally, the probable cause statement also says the suspect was in possession of two credit/debit cards that did not belong to her, as well as a social security card and a fake government issued photo identification.

She was also found to be in possession of $11,725 in cash.

The suspect was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of two counts of unlawfully acquiring financial card and two counts of producing false identification. She was also booked for investigation of one count of unlawfully possessing the identification of another individual and identity fraud.