Mahomes, Kelce Are Headed To Super Bowl After Chiefs Shut Down Ravens

Jan 28, 2024, 4:20 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were at their magnificent best in the first half, and Kansas City’s defense delivered another masterpiece against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years with a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game Sunday.

Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and now the big question at next month’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas is whether his girlfriend Taylor Swift will be able to make it there in the middle of her tour. The pop star was on hand again Sunday, and the 34-year-old Kelce was at his best.

Kansas City (14-6) will face either San Francisco or Detroit on Feb. 11, and a win would make the Chiefs the first team to win it all in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots 19 years ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Swift’s presence has turned the Chiefs into even more of a glamour team than they already were, but it’s been more of a blue-collar performance on the field this season. Aside from Kelce, Mahomes hasn’t had the receiving playmakers he’s enjoyed in years past.

Instead, the defense has been a big part of why Kansas City won the AFC West and eventually prevailed in two straight road playoff games against Buffalo and Baltimore to win the conference.

The Chiefs led 17-7 at halftime, and Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field goal with 2:34 to play was the only scoring of the second half.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Sinner Rallies From 2 Sets Down To Beat Medvedev In Australia, Clinch His First Grand Slam Title

Jannik Sinner found a way to turn defense into attack in his first major final and take the Australian Open title from Daniil Medvedev.

24 minutes ago

KSL Sports

No. 16 Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Apart Against No. 25 Oregon State

The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their road trip in Oregon with a visit to the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers.

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Cut Above Rest

The nation's toughest conference continues to deliver entertaining results.

6 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Falls Flat Against Washington

The Runnin' Utes wrapped up their PNW tour against the Washington Huskies after a tough night against Washington State on Thursday.

21 hours ago

KSL Sports

ESPN Writer Meets Childhood Hero Thurl Bailey

ESPN writer Ryan McGee finally got the opportunity to meet his childhood idol Thurl Bailey when the Utah Jazz played the Charlotte Hornets.

21 hours ago

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Falls Short Against Idaho State Bengals

The Weber State Wildcats men's basketball team attempted to make a second-half comeback but fell just short and lost to Idaho State.

22 hours ago

