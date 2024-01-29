Pair of rockslides disrupt traffic through Ogden Canyon on Sunday

OGDEN — A pair of separate rockslide incidents disrupted traffic through Ogden Canyon on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

One of the rockslides had enough big rocks that it had to be cleared with a snowplow. The other was much smaller with rocks that could fit into a wheelbarrow, the UHP says.

Both incidents happened nearly half way up the canyon and occurred within an hour of each other.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, while the rocks were removed.

The UHP says both incidents are now clear, and there was no damage to vehicles or the highway.

The UHP says when the weather is like it currently is, it’s not uncommon to get a rockslide every single day.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.