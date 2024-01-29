On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Pair of rockslides disrupt traffic through Ogden Canyon on Sunday

Jan 28, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:31 pm

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. A pair of rockslides disrupted traffic in Ogden Canyon for a time Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A pair of separate rockslide incidents disrupted traffic through Ogden Canyon on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

One of the rockslides had enough big rocks that it had to be cleared with a snowplow. The other was much smaller with rocks that could fit into a wheelbarrow, the UHP says.

Both incidents happened nearly half way up the canyon and occurred within an hour of each other.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, while the rocks were removed.

The UHP says both incidents are now clear, and there was no damage to vehicles or the highway.

The UHP says when the weather is like it currently is, it’s not uncommon to get a rockslide every single day.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Team USA set a new world record in the Men's Team Pursuit event on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Ova...

Mark Jones

United States trio including Utah native set new world record at international speed skating competition

Team USA set a new world record in the Men's Team Pursuit event on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval. The trio is made up of Utahn Casey Dawson, along with Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran.

1 hour ago

handcuffs...

Mark Jones

Woman arrested in Layton after trying to allegedly obtain money fraudulently from a credit union

Layton police say a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday after she allegedly tried to fraudulently obtain money from a credit union.

3 hours ago

File photo: Brent Gregory Butler was ordered to stand trial Friday after allegedly striking his wif...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

72-year-old Layton man bound over for trial, charged with attacking wife after eviction notice

A 72-year-old Layton man accused of attempting to kill his wife with a mallet after learning they were going to be evicted was ordered to stand trial Friday.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 14-year-old girl

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Elsinore.

6 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Pruden...

Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee to Taylor Swift: ‘Would love your support’ on bill

Swift is reportedly weighing legal options over AI porn generated without her consent.

7 hours ago

A teenage boy who went missing Saturday and was found safely on Sunday, his mother says. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

West Jordan missing teen is found safely on Sunday

A 14-year-old missing teen was last seen in West Jordan on Saturday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pair of rockslides disrupt traffic through Ogden Canyon on Sunday