United States trio including Utah native set new world record at international speed skating competition

Jan 28, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — It was a big weekend for Team USA in speedskating.

Team USA set a new world record in the Men’s Team Pursuit event on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval. The trio is made up of Utahn Casey Dawson, along with Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran.

Their time of 3 minutes and 33.66 seconds beat the previous world record time of 3:34.22, which was set by Norway earlier this month. Team USA edged out Norway and Italy for the gold medal in that event.

Dawson and Cepuran told KSL they were not planning on attempting to break a record. The speedskaters said they were trying to build off the moment from previous competitions.

Team USA set a new world record in the Men’s Team Pursuit event on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval. The trio is made up of Utahn Casey Dawson, along with Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran. (International Skating Union)

“We were just trying to lay down something solid something we could be proud,” Cepuran said. “Getting the crowd behind it just elevates our level and just makes you want to skate that much faster.”

Dawson, a Park City native, said hearing the crowd help push them to the finish line.

“I wouldn’t call it a home field advantage but having that adrenaline pumping through you, having everyone cheer you on you can really replicate that feeling,” he said.

The trio were not the only ones to win gold. Jordan Stolz and Erin Jackson also won several events this weekend.

Dawson, Lehman, and Cepuran will now prepare for the ISU World Speed Skating Championships Feb. 15-18.

To learn more about U.S. Speed Skating, click here.

