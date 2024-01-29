On the Site:
Stop For Students
Oklahoma trooper violently thrown to the ground as vehicle on interstate hits one he’d pulled over

Jan 28, 2024, 7:27 PM

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper J...

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper Jesse Gregory is struck by a motorist while talking to the driver of a parked vehicle on the side of Interstate 40 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

(Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


YUKON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma trooper who was violently thrown to the ground when a vehicle he’d pulled over for a traffic stop on an interstate highway was struck by another vehicle says he feels lucky that he was able to walk away.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday posted dash camera video on its Facebook page that shows a vehicle hitting the vehicle Trooper Jesse Gregory had pulled over along Interstate 40 as he stands at the passenger-side window on Jan. 18 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon.

“After watching the video, I don’t even remember barrel rolling to my feet,” Gregory told KWTV News 9.

All three people involved in the incident, including Gregory, were treated and released, OHP said. It said an investigation into the crash was ongoing. Oklahoma has a “ Move Over ” law requiring motorists to change lanes or slow down when encountering stopped vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the highway.

“Hopefully this is my scare of the career,” Gregory said.

On Jan. 5, Gregory had responded to a similar incident on I-40 in which a law enforcement officer was injured when a vehicle struck one the officer had pulled over.

