Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Win AFC, NFC Titles
Jan 28, 2024, 8:20 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Seven local players and coaches helped their teams win conference titles and clinch berths to play in Super Bowl LVIII.
Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL Playoffs.
View this post on Instagram
#LocalsInTheNFL Championship Sunday Recap
Former Utah Utes
Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former Utah linebacker helped the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, 17-10.
Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former Utah punter had one punt for 56 yards in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
RELATED: 49ers Rally From 17 Points Down, Beat Lions To Advance To Super Bowl LVIII
View this post on Instagram
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
RELATED: Mahomes, Kelce Are Headed To Super Bowl After Chiefs Shut Down Ravens
View this post on Instagram
Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former Cougar helped the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, 17-10.
Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
no fooling @KVN_03 😎
📺 https://t.co/SHhN01Du8S pic.twitter.com/DQMITfO8V8
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 28, 2024
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former BYU linebacker had 13 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.