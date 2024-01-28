Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Win AFC, NFC Titles

SALT LAKE CITY – Seven local players and coaches helped their teams win conference titles and clinch berths to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL Playoffs.

#LocalsInTheNFL Championship Sunday Recap

Former Utah Utes

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former Utah linebacker helped the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, 17-10.

Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former Utah punter had one punt for 56 yards in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former Cougar helped the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, 17-10.

Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former BYU linebacker had 13 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in San Francisco’s 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former High School Standouts

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5) Next Game: Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS



