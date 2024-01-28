Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Reach Super Bowl LVIII

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah helped their teams win titles on Championship Sunday and earn spots in Super Bowl LVIII.

#LocalsInTheNFL reach Super Bowl LVIII

The AFC and NFC title games took place on Sunday, January 28.

Local players and coaches helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Detroit Lions.

Here are the local NFL players and coaches from the Chiefs and 49ers that will participate in Super Bowl LVIII:

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)

Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)

RELATED: Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Win AFC, NFC Titles

San Francisco 49ers

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)

Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)

Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. (MT) and will be televised on CBS.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

