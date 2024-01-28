On the Site:
Super Bowl LVIII Is Set: Mahomes, Chiefs Will Face Purdy, 49ers

Jan 28, 2024, 9:12 PM

AP – Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.

The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. A few hours later, Brock Purdy rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs (14-6) are aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it following the 2003-04 seasons.

Purdy — who was still two years away from being the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft the last time the teams played in the Super Bowl — will try to lead the 49ers (14-5) to a record-tying sixth title in their eighth appearance.

The teams meet at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 12. The 49ers opened as 2 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit and beat the 49ers 31-20 to give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl victory on Feb. 2, 2020. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoiled Kansas City’s repeat bid the following year.

The Chiefs will become just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s and the Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s won three Super Bowls in a five-year span.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs for a 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year. They beat Miami 26-7 in the wild-card round and defeated the Bills 27-24 in Buffalo last week in Mahomes’ first career playoff game on the road besides Super Bowls.

The 49ers were dominated by the Eagles in the NFC title game last year in a game that saw Purdy suffer a significant elbow injury that required surgery. He returned for the season opener and helped them earn a first-round bye. Purdy led a 24-21 comeback win over Green Bay last week and brought the Niners back from a 17-point deficit against the Lions.

Only New England and Pittsburgh have more Super Bowl wins the San Francisco, which last won it following the 1994 season.

Reid will lead a team in the Super Bowl for the fifth time, moving into a tie with Tom Landry for third most behind Bill Belichick’s nine and Don Shula’s six. Reid coached the Eagles when the Patriots beat them to repeat 19 years ago.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan returns to the Super Bowl after losing to Reid in his first crack at it. Shanahan was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP, will start in his fourth Super Bowl, tied with Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach and Jim Kelly for third-most behind Brady’s 10 and John Elway’s five.

The biggest question is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Swift, who celebrated with Kelce on the field after the victory over the Ravens, is scheduled to perform in Japan just 24 hours before kickoff.

Taylor Swift Greets Super Bowl-Bound Travis Kelce With Kiss After Chiefs Win AFC Title Game

Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a short peck and embraced him with a big hug after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

2 hours ago

Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Reach Super Bowl LVIII

Players & coaches with ties to the state of Utah helped their teams win titles on Championship Sunday and earn spots in Super Bowl LVIII.

3 hours ago

Local Players, Coaches Help Chiefs, 49ers Win AFC, NFC Titles

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL Playoffs.

3 hours ago

49ers Rally From 17 Points Down, Beat Lions To Advance To Super Bowl LVIII

Brock Purdy and the 49ers rallied from 17 points down at halftime to beat the Lions 34-31 on Sunday and reach the Super Bowl.

3 hours ago

Sinner Rallies From 2 Sets Down To Beat Medvedev In Australia, Clinch His First Grand Slam Title

Jannik Sinner found a way to turn defense into attack in his first major final and take the Australian Open title from Daniil Medvedev.

4 hours ago

Mahomes, Kelce Are Headed To Super Bowl After Chiefs Shut Down Ravens

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years with a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game.

7 hours ago

