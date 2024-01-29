On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum gets no prison time

Jan 29, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:41 am

FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news co...

FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Terry Jon Martin, the aging reformed mobster who has admitted stealing the slippers, gave into the temptation of “one last score” after an old mob associate led him to believe the famous shoes must be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value according to a new memo filed ahead of his Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, sentencing in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday.

Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value, his attorney revealed in a memo to the federal court ahead of his sentencing in Duluth.

Martin showed little emotion as the judge handed down the sentence and was unable to rise from his chair as the judge adjourned the hearing.

The FBI recovered the shoes in 2018 when someone else tried to claim a reward. Martin wasn’t charged with stealing them until last year.

He pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum door and display case to take the slippers. But his motivation remained mostly a mystery until defense attorney Dane DeKrey revealed it this month.

Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, said at the October hearing that he hoped to remove what he thought were real rubies from the shoes and sell them. But a person who deals in stolen goods, known as a fence, informed him the rubies were sequins and glass beads, Martin said. So he got rid of the slippers.

DeKrey wrote in his memo that Martin’s unidentified former associate with mob ties persuaded him to steal the slippers as “one last score,” even though Martin had seemed to have “finally put his demons to rest” after finishing his last prison term nearly 10 years ago.

“At first, Terry declined the invitation to participate in the heist. But old habits die hard, and the thought of a ‘final score’ kept him up at night,” DeKrey wrote. “After much contemplation, Terry had a criminal relapse and decided to participate in the theft.”

Both sides recommended that Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentence Martin to time served because he is housebound in hospice care and is expected to die within six months. He requires constant oxygen therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and was in a wheelchair when he pleaded guilty.

Federal sentencing guidelines would have normally recommended a sentence of about 4 1/2 years to 6 years. Another prosecution filing said both sides agreed he should be ordered to pay $23,500 in restitution to the museum, even though he apparently does not have the money.

According to DeKrey, Martin had no idea about the cultural significance of the ruby slippers and had never seen “The Wizard of Oz.” Instead, DeKrey said, the “old Terry” with a lifelong history involving burglary and receiving stolen property beat out the “new Terry” who had become “a contributing member of society” after his 1996 release from prison.

After the fence told Martin the rubies were fake, DeKrey wrote, he gave the slippers to his old associate and told him he never wanted to see them again. The attorney said Martin never heard from the man again. Martin has refused to identify anyone else who was involved in the theft, and nobody else has ever been charged in the case.

The FBI never disclosed exactly how it tracked down the slippers. The bureau said a man approached the insurer in 2017 and claimed he could help recover them but demanded more than the $200,000 reward being offered. The slippers were recovered during an FBI sting in Minneapolis the next year.

Federal prosecutors have put the slippers’ market value at about $3.5 million.

In the classic 1939 musical, Garland’s character, Dorothy, had to click the heels of her ruby slippers three times and repeat, “There’s no place like home,” to return to Kansas from Oz. She wore several pairs during filming, but only four authentic pairs are known to remain.

Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw had loaned one pair to the museum before Martin stole them. The other three are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and a private collector.

According to John Kelsh, founding director of the Judy Garland Museum, the slippers were returned to the collector and are being held for safekeeping by an auction house that plans to sell them after a promotional tour. He said he doubts they will ever come back to Grand Rapids.

Garland was born Frances Gumm in 1922. She lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, until she was 4, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died in 1969.

The Judy Garland Museum, located in the house where she lived, says it has the world’s largest collection of Garland and Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Zenzedi is a stimulant used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. (Azurity Pharmaceuticals/US F...

Mira Cheng, CNN

ADHD medication recalled due to pill mix up

Azurity Pharmaceuticals has recalled some of its ADHD and narcolepsy medication, Zenzedi, after incorrect pills were found in a package of the drug.

2 minutes ago

Pictured is satellite view of the U.S. military outpost known as Tower 22, in Rukban, Rwaished Dist...

Natasha Bertrand, Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky and Michael Conte, CNN

US identifies three soldiers killed in attack in Jordan

The three US soldiers killed in the drone attack on a US military outpost in Jordan were identified Monday as Sgt. William Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, according to the Defense Department.

35 minutes ago

FILE - The Toyota logo is shown on a vehicle at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Jan. 27, 2023, in Phi...

Associated Press

Toyota urges owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until air bags are replaced

Toyota is telling the owners of about 50,000 older Corolla, Corolla Matrix and RAV4 models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.

47 minutes ago

FILE - (From left) Jay Leno and Mavis Leno in Malibu in 2022. (Michael Tullberg, Getty Images)...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Jay Leno petitions for conservatorship of his wife’s estate as she lives with dementia

Jay Leno has filed a petition requesting a conservatorship over his wife Mavis Leno’s estate.

1 hour ago

FILE...

Adriana Morga, Associated Press

Tax season is under way. Here are some tips to navigate it.

Tax season starts today and for many people filing U.S. tax returns — especially those doing it for their first time - it can be a daunting task that’s often left to the last minute.

2 hours ago

A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments. A dent...

Stephanie Stahl, Adam Fox, KYW via CNN

Dentist uses artificial intelligence to accurately assess patients’ pain

A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum gets no prison time