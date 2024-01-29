On the Site:
Airlines add Super Bowl flights with a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Jan 29, 2024, 6:12 AM | Updated: 6:14 am

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory again...

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BY JORDAN VALINSKY


CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are playing each other in this year’s Super Bowl, and airlines are excited about the potential match – that is, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

American Airlines and United both added special flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas airports over the Super Bowl weekend with special flight numbers that have Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom taking notice.

American added two flights with number 1989, a nod to Swift’s birth year and, arguably, her most popular album. The flights will take off on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 from Kansas City to the host city. Following the game, there is also now a Flight 87, Kelce’s jersey number, that departs Las Vegas on Feb. 12.

“The excitement surrounding this year’s sporting events has never been greater,” an American Airlines spokesperson told CNN. “You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

Not to be left out, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has three flights in honor of his jersey — No. 15 — departing various times between the two cities.

United is also adding Swift and Kelce-themed flight numbers between Kansas City and Las Vegas during the weekend, too. It also added special flights from San Francisco including 1995, the last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl, and 1849, which United said was the “original rush,” the year of the California Gold Rush.

Airlines commonly added special flights to Super Bowl host cities for fans traveling to see the game. The game this year is set for Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

