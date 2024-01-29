Utah Women’s Basketball Slides Back Down Latest AP Top 25

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (15-6, 5-4 in conference play) moved down to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite handling business against UCLA and Oregon but falling to Oregon State.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 29.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 12 AP Top 25: January 29, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (19-0)
  2. Kansas State (20-1)
  3. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-2)
  4. Stanford Cardinal (19-2)
  5. North Carolina State (18-2)
  6. Colorado Buffaloes (17-3)
  7. UCLA Bruins (16-3)
  8. Ohio State (18-3)
  9. LSU Tigers (18-3
  10. Indiana Hoosiers (17-2)
  11. UConn Huskies (17-4)
  12. Texas Longhorns (19-3)
  13. Baylor Bears (16-3)
  14. Notre Dame (15-4)
  15. USC Trojans (14-4)
  16. Louisville Cardinals (18-3)
  17. Virgina Tech (16-4)
  18. Oregon State (17-3)
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-2)
  20. Utah Utes (15-6)
  21. Syracuse Orange (17-3)
  22. Creighton Blue Jays (16-3)
  23. West Virginia (17-2)
  24. North Carolina (15-6)
  25. Princeton (15-3)

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

Utah will head back out onto the road this week, this time going through the state of Washington.

First, the Utes will head to UW to take on the Huskies on Friday, February 2. Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm MT and can be viewed on the Pac-12 Newtwork.

Utah will then head to the Palouse to wrap things up against Washinton State on Sunday, February 4. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and will also be available on Pac-12 Network.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

