Big 12 Conference Set To Release 2024 Football Schedule

Jan 29, 2024, 11:33 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 16-team era of the Big 12 Conference takes another step towards its new reality this week.

That’s because the Big 12 football schedule for the 2024 season is set to be released.

Big 12 Conference will reveal the 2024 football schedule on Tuesday, January 30

The Big 12 announced that the schedule for the 16-team league will be announced on Tuesday, January 30 at 9 a.m. (MT).

Last year, the conference released the schedule on January 31. The deadline for conferences to typically submit their matchups to television partners is February 1. So this is the second consecutive year the schedule drops at the end of January.

16-team era in the Big 12

The 16-member Big 12 will lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC but bring in Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12.

Matchups for the Big 12 football season in 2024 have already been revealed. The announced schedule will provide the official dates of the games.

Locally in Utah, there will be a lot of intrigue about where the Big 12 Conference places the rivalry game between BYU and Utah. BYU/Utah is one of the protected rivalries in the conference.

When the two programs were conference foes in the WAC and Mountain West, it was an annual fixture on the final week of the regular season in November.

BYU will travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face Utah in Salt Lake City. It will be the first trip to Salt Lake for BYU since 2018.

Big 12 teams will play a nine-game conference schedule. BYU has five games at home and four on the road. Utah has four at home and five on the road.

League matchups for BYU football in 2024

BYU’s matchups include home games against Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State. All three teams appear in the top six of the KSL Sports Way-Too-Early Big 12 football power rankings for the 2024 season.

Other home games include Big 12 newcomer Arizona, a trendy pick to be the preseason favorite in the league, with how they’ve maintained their roster after the abrupt departure of Jedd Fisch to Washington. The Houston Cougars also make their first trip to Provo since the 2014 season.

BYU’s other three road games in 2024 are at Arizona State, Baylor, and UCF.

Utah has four home games, five on the road

Aside from BYU, Utah’s home games are Arizona, Iowa State, and former Mountain West rival TCU, which travels to Salt Lake for the first time since 2010.

The road games for the Utes are at Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, and UCF.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

