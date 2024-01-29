Utah State Climbs One Spot, BYU Falls in Latest AP Top 25
Jan 29, 2024, 11:35 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Cougars and Aggies continue representing the Beehive state in the most recent NCAA men’s basketball AP Top 25.
BYU (15-5, 3-4) fell one spot to No. 22 after splitting home games against No. 4 Houston and Texas. Utah State (18-2, 6-1) jumped up one spot after beating Boise State on the road in its only game of the week.
Overtime Heroics Keep Utah State In Win Column
Checking in at No. 17, the Aggies needed overtime to upend the Boise State Broncos 90-84 on the road.
RELATED: No. 18 USU Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season
moving up 📈
🔗 https://t.co/KXL0ydgndD#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ZezoIWSwIN
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) January 29, 2024
USU hosts the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30, before traveling to California for a date with the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, February 3.
Cougars Defend Homecourt Against Longhorns
No. 22 BYU threatened in the second half, but No. 4 Houston pulled away late for a 75-68 win. Four days later, the Cougars bounced back with an 84-72 win over the visiting Texas Longhorns.
RELATED: Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Cut Above Rest
#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/T62yvo3ee1
— BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) January 29, 2024
The Cougars head east to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, February 3. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. (MT).
AP Top 25: BYU & USU Remain Ranked
Week 13 poll as of January 29, 2024
Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports
Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.