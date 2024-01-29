On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Climbs One Spot, BYU Falls in Latest AP Top 25

Jan 29, 2024, 11:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cougars and Aggies continue representing the Beehive state in the most recent NCAA men’s basketball AP Top 25.

BYU (15-5, 3-4) fell one spot to No. 22 after splitting home games against No. 4 Houston and Texas. Utah State (18-2, 6-1) jumped up one spot after beating Boise State on the road in its only game of the week.

Overtime Heroics Keep Utah State In Win Column

Checking in at No. 17, the Aggies needed overtime to upend the Boise State Broncos 90-84 on the road.

RELATED: No. 18 USU Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season

 

USU hosts the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30, before traveling to California for a date with the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, February 3.

Cougars Defend Homecourt Against Longhorns

No. 22 BYU threatened in the second half, but No. 4 Houston pulled away late for a 75-68 win. Four days later, the Cougars bounced back with an 84-72 win over the visiting Texas Longhorns.

RELATED: Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Cut Above Rest

The Cougars head east to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, February 3. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. (MT).

AP Top 25: BYU & USU Remain Ranked

Week 13 poll as of January 29, 2024

1. UConn (18-2)
2. Purdue (19-2)
3. North Carolina (17-3)
4. Houston (18-2)
5. Tennessee (15-4)
6. Wisconsin (16-4)
7. Duke (15-4)
8. Kansas (16-4)
9. Marquette (15-5)
10. Kentucky (15-4)
11. Arizona (15-)5
12. Iowa St. (16-4)
13. Creighton (16-5)
14. Illinois (15-5)
15. Texas Tech (16-3)
16. Auburn (16-4)
17. Utah St. (18-2)
18. Baylor (14-5)
19. New Mexico (18-3)
20. FAU (17-4)
21. Dayton (16-3)
22. BYU (15-5)
23. Oklahoma (15-5)
24. Alabama (14-6)
25. TCU (15-5)
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary’s 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Valieva Disqualified In Olympic Doping Case, Russians Set To Lose Team Gold To US

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s Returning Starters For 2024 Season

Taking an early look at the returning starters for BYU football in 2024.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Pays Homage To Time In Pac-12, Looking Ahead To Big 12

Utah football paid homage to their time in the Pac-12 as they prepare for their first Big 12 schedule to release on January 30.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Nets Looking For Third Straight Win

The Utah Jazz will travel to face the Brooklyn Nets hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Move Up A Spot In Latest Road To Nationals Rankings

The Red Rocks moved up a spot in the latest Road to Nationals Rankings after staying in the same spot the past two weeks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Conference Set To Release 2024 Football Schedule

The 16-team edition of the Big 12 is set to unveil the 2024 football schedule.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Climbs One Spot, BYU Falls in Latest AP Top 25