Utah State Climbs One Spot, BYU Falls in Latest AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cougars and Aggies continue representing the Beehive state in the most recent NCAA men’s basketball AP Top 25.

BYU (15-5, 3-4) fell one spot to No. 22 after splitting home games against No. 4 Houston and Texas. Utah State (18-2, 6-1) jumped up one spot after beating Boise State on the road in its only game of the week.

Overtime Heroics Keep Utah State In Win Column

Checking in at No. 17, the Aggies needed overtime to upend the Boise State Broncos 90-84 on the road.

USU hosts the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30, before traveling to California for a date with the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, February 3.

Cougars Defend Homecourt Against Longhorns

No. 22 BYU threatened in the second half, but No. 4 Houston pulled away late for a 75-68 win. Four days later, the Cougars bounced back with an 84-72 win over the visiting Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars head east to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, February 3. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. (MT).

AP Top 25: BYU & USU Remain Ranked

Week 13 poll as of January 29, 2024

1. UConn (18-2)

2. Purdue (19-2)

3. North Carolina (17-3)

4. Houston (18-2)

5. Tennessee (15-4)

6. Wisconsin (16-4)

7. Duke (15-4)

8. Kansas (16-4)

9. Marquette (15-5)

10. Kentucky (15-4)

11. Arizona (15-)5

12. Iowa St. (16-4)

13. Creighton (16-5)

14. Illinois (15-5)

15. Texas Tech (16-3)

16. Auburn (16-4)

17. Utah St. (18-2)

18. Baylor (14-5)

19. New Mexico (18-3)

20. FAU (17-4)

21. Dayton (16-3)

22. BYU (15-5)

23. Oklahoma (15-5)

24. Alabama (14-6)

25. TCU (15-5)

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary’s 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.

