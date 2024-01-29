On the Site:
Stop For Students
As mountain lion sightings rise, police give tips to keep pets, humans, and mountain lions safe

Jan 29, 2024, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:31 pm

BY ELIZA PACE


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Officials are giving tips to Cottonwood Heights residents to “prevent conflicts with mountain lions.”

Mountain lions are not uncommon in the Cottonwood Heights area. Nestled between two large canyons, and sitting up on the benches of the mountains, residents of the area occasionally capture cougars prowling through yards on doorbell cameras.

However, the proximity and frequency of mountain lions in a suburban area can pose a risk to both humans and animals.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department provided the following tips to avoid conflicts with the wild cats:

•Avoid hiking or jogging alone.

•Stay alert in mountain lion country while hiking or jogging, and avoid using headphones that block out your surroundings.

•Travel in groups, and ensure everyone stays together, including children and dogs.

•Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.

•Leave the area if you come across a dead animal, especially deer or elk, as it may be a cougar kill.

•If you live in an area near deer habitat, do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

•Install outside and motion-sensitive lighting around your property as a deterrent.

•Trim vegetation and remove wood piles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

•Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.

While the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources generally regulates mountain lion conflicts, police said if you encounter a lion that poses a threat to humans or pets, or if the lion is trapped in a window well or outbuilding, the public can contact the police department and they will respond.



