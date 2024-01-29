Utah Gymnastics Move Up A Spot In Latest Road To Nationals Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks moved up a spot in the latest Road to Nationals Rankings after staying in the same spot the past two weeks.

Utah opened their final season of Pac-12 competition last Friday night at the Huntsman Center against the ASU Gym Devils and minus a few mistakes, looked really good doing it.

The effort was good enough to move the Red Rocks up one spot from last week’s rankings.

Utah is sitting in good position four meets into the season and will need to keep it up with National Qualifying Scores just around the corner.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In Road To Nationals Rankings Heading Into Week Five

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Four

Oklahoma- 197.963 Cal- 197.638 Kentucky- 197.450 Utah- 197.419 LSU- 197.369 Alabama 197.363

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

Utah will get another home meet on Friday, February 2 against the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers.

That meet will start at 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Red Rocks will then be on the road for two weeks starting with the Washington Gym Dawgs and then will pay a visit to Pauley Pavilion to take on bitter rival UCLA.

