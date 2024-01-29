On the Site:
Stop For Students
CRIME

Man in custody after allegedly robbing Logan bank

Jan 29, 2024, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


LOGAN — A suspected bank robber is in police custody after robbing a Logan bank Monday morning.

According to the Logan City Police Department, at 9:05 a.m., dispatch received a bank alarm from the Goldenwest Credit Union on 220 East 1400 North.

Police say the man entered the bank, demanded money, and fled the bank with the stolen money.


“The bank was able to provide information and surveillance footage of the incident to police,” the police press release stated. “Based on the information provided, officers located a suspect in a nearby business.”

The man was taken into custody and was interviewed by police.

Police say the credit union closed while the investigation continues. The other nearby businesses remained open as police believed there was no danger to the public.

