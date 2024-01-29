On the Site:
Stop For Students
Jazz Face Nets Looking For Third Straight Win

Jan 29, 2024, 1:16 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to face the Brooklyn Nets hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in games three and four of their six-game road trip

The Nets meanwhile are looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time since December 23-26 when they beat the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home series over Christmas.

Jazz Can Guarantee .500 Road Trip

With a win over the Nets, the Jazz can guarantee themselves a record of no worse than 3-3 on their six-game road swing.

The Jazz opened the trip, their longest of the season, with losses to the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans before blowing out the lowly Wizards and Hornets.

After starting the season 1-11 on the road the Jazz are 8-6 in their last 14 road contests.

The Jazz will wrap up their road trip against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before playing eight of their next nine games in Salt Lake City.

Nets Struggling After Strong Start

The Nets opened their schedule with a promising 15-15 record through the first 30 games of the season.

However, they’ve managed just three wins in their last 19 outings dating back to December 26.

Ben Simmons is set to return from a back injury tonight after missing the last 38 games.

Wing Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain.

How To Watch Jazz And Nets

The Jazz will face the Nets on Monday at 5:30 pm MST in Brooklyn. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

