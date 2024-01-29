Jazz Face Nets Looking For Third Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to face the Brooklyn Nets hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in games three and four of their six-game road trip

The Nets meanwhile are looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time since December 23-26 when they beat the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home series over Christmas.

Jazz Can Guarantee .500 Road Trip

With a win over the Nets, the Jazz can guarantee themselves a record of no worse than 3-3 on their six-game road swing.

The Jazz opened the trip, their longest of the season, with losses to the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans before blowing out the lowly Wizards and Hornets.

Against the Hornets, Lauri Markkanen became the first player in @UtahJazz history to record a 30 point, 10 rebound night with at least seven made threes. (he’s also the only Jazz player to have 30, 10, and 6 made threes)#takenote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/lxcM0Vy9k6 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 28, 2024

After starting the season 1-11 on the road the Jazz are 8-6 in their last 14 road contests.

The Jazz will wrap up their road trip against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before playing eight of their next nine games in Salt Lake City.

Nets Struggling After Strong Start

The Nets opened their schedule with a promising 15-15 record through the first 30 games of the season.

However, they’ve managed just three wins in their last 19 outings dating back to December 26.

The Nets announced Ben Simmons (back) is available to play tonight vs. Utah. Simmons has played in just 48 games for Brooklyn since the start of 2022 – and only six this season. pic.twitter.com/Kjb0Zx0oV9 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) January 29, 2024

Ben Simmons is set to return from a back injury tonight after missing the last 38 games.

Wing Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain.

How To Watch Jazz And Nets

The Jazz will face the Nets on Monday at 5:30 pm MST in Brooklyn. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



