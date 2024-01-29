On the Site:
Stop For Students
Utah Football Pays Homage To Time In Pac-12, Looking Ahead To Big 12

Jan 29, 2024, 1:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2024 football schedules are coming out on January 30. Those schedules will include Utah Football who will be a new member along with fellow former Pac-12 schools ASU, Arizona, and Colorado.

In light of that news, the Utah football X account compiled videos to pay homage to the Utes’ 13 years in the soon to be defunct Pac-12, while also looking ahead to their new future in the Big 12.

The video cleverly pans into Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s office as he’s looking through a photo book that then morphs into the video montage of Utah’s time through the Pac-12 from 2011 to 2023. The viewer is then taken back to Whittingham’s office as he shuts the book on the Conference of Champions, leaving the audience to wait for what is next in the New Big 12.

Utah Football From MWC, Pac-12 To Big 12

The Utes have had quite the ride over the past 30 or so years in pursuit of being one of the top teams in college football on a regular basis.

From over-achieving Mountain West darlings, to “just being happy to be invited”, to Pac-12 problem causers, to Pac-12 force, Utah football has checked a lot of boxes in a short amount of time.

While it’s sad and disappointing in some ways that things have come to an end in the Pac-12, there are also new opportunities and boxes for the Utes to check in the Big 12- namely trying to take advantage of an expanded College Football Playoff.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

