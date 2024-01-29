Official Senior Bowl Measurements For BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia

PROVO, Utah – The 2024 Senior Bowl week is underway. It always starts with weigh-ins and recorded measurements for the NFL draft hopefuls.

This year’s Senior Bowl, considered “the first stage in the NFL draft process,” features one former BYU football player. That’s offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Suamataia is one of the few underclassmen that received invitations to the Senior Bowl. He declared for the NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore season at BYU.

Like the other NFL draft prospects, Suamataia was put through the weigh-in and measurements process in Mobile, Alabama.

Senior Bowl 2024 measurements for BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Height: 6043 (6’4 3/8)

Weight: 329

Hand: 10 3/8″

Arm: 34 2/8″

Wingspan: 82 4/8″

What pops off the page on Suamataia’s measurements is the hand size. Suamataia’s 10 3/8″ hand size is the same as Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell.

Also, Suamataia has long arms at 34 2/8″, a build ready to compete in the NFL.

It was noteworthy that Suamataia’s height was two inches shorter than what BYU’s official roster had him listed at during the 2023 season. At BYU, Suamataia was listed at 6-foot-6. Down in Mobile, he checked in at 6-foot-4 and 3/8″.

Career snapshot for Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia earned Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition for his play at left tackle during the 2023 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Suamataia earned Freshman All-America honors.

Before arriving at BYU, Suamataia was a five-star recruit out of Orem High, signing with the University of Oregon. He was part of the Ducks program for one year.

Suamataia is the only BYU player invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Entering the 2023 season, and before underclassmen were permitted to play in the Senior Bowl, BYU had seven Senior Bowl watch list players.

Three of those seven players are returning to BYU next year: LB Ben Bywater and offensive linemen Caleb Etienne and Connor Pay.

Suamataia was No. 3 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” in college football during the 2023 season for his combination of size and speed.

The 2024 Senior Bowl practices will be from January 30 until February 1. Then, two days later, on February 3, the 2024 Senior Bowl takes place at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper