Deion Sanders Praises Andy Reid After Chiefs Advance To Super Bowl LVIII

Jan 29, 2024, 5:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders praised Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the reigning NFL champions beat the Baltimore Ravens to reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Coach Prime praises Andy Reid

The Chiefs upset the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, January 28.

Reid led the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over the No. 1 seed Ravens.

Super Bowl LVIII Is Set: Mahomes, Chiefs Will Face Purdy, 49ers

Shortly after the game, Sanders applauded the former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant on social media.

“Andy Reid is the man! I love him as a man, a coach and a friend. He is “COACH-HIM,” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Sanders and Reid are both two-time Super Bowl champions. Coach Prime won a pair of rings as a player for the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Reid led the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years in 2020. Kansas City also won the Super Bowl last season.

The Colorado coach never played for Reid but is clearly a fan of him. Before retiring from the league, Sanders played against Reid coached teams in three of his final four seasons as a player.

Sanders recently completed his first season as the Buffaloes’ head coach.

Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. (MT) and will be televised on CBS.

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February 2023, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.

