Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Buries Buzzer-Beating Three-Pointer Vs. Nets

Jan 29, 2024, 6:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Keyonte George knocked down a three-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Keyonte George beats buzzer with three

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, January 29.

RELATED: Jazz Face Nets Looking For Third Straight Win

At the end of the first quarter, the Baylor product connected on a 26-foot jump shot as the game clock expired.

George’s triple cut Brooklyn’s lead to 43-28.

During the quarter, George scored three points on 1-2 shooting.

This season, George is averaging 10.7 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting, including 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Nets

The Jazz will travel to face the Nets hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

Utah is coming off back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in games three and four of their six-game road trip.

The Nets meanwhile are looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time since December 23-26 when they beat the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home series over Christmas.

RELATED STORIES

Jazz Can Guarantee .500 Road Trip

With a win over the Nets, the Jazz can guarantee themselves a record of no worse than 3-3 on their six-game road swing.

The Jazz opened the trip, their longest of the season, with losses to the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans before blowing out the lowly Wizards and Hornets.

After starting the season 1-11 on the road the Jazz are 8-6 in their last 14 road contests.

The Jazz will wrap up their road trip against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before playing eight of their next nine games in Salt Lake City.

Nets Struggling After Strong Start

The Nets opened their schedule with a promising 15-15 record through the first 30 games of the season.

However, they’ve managed just three wins in their last 19 outings dating back to December 26.

Ben Simmons is set to return from a back injury tonight after missing the last 38 games.

Wing Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

