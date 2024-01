Kris Dunn Drains Three-Pointers In Jazz-Nets Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Kris Dunn buried a three-pointer amid a 9-2 run during the opening minutes of the second half in Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jazz guard hits three during run

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, January 29.

With 9:43 left to play in the third quarter, Jazz guard Collin Sexton found an open Dunn above the arc. The Providence product drained a 25-foot jumper to cut Brooklyn’s lead to 78-64.

a blender ✨𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘵𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘵✨ pic.twitter.com/KxjVAoqHaO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

During his first 13 minutes on the hardwood, Dunn scored six points on 2-4 shooting, including 2-2 from downtown. He also recorded two assists and two steals.

This season, Dunn is averaging 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 17.5 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Nets

The Jazz will travel to face the Nets hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

Utah is coming off back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in games three and four of their six-game road trip.

The Nets meanwhile are looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time since December 23-26 when they beat the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home series over Christmas.

Jazz Can Guarantee .500 Road Trip

With a win over the Nets, the Jazz can guarantee themselves a record of no worse than 3-3 on their six-game road swing.

The Jazz opened the trip, their longest of the season, with losses to the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans before blowing out the lowly Wizards and Hornets.

After starting the season 1-11 on the road the Jazz are 8-6 in their last 14 road contests.

The Jazz will wrap up their road trip against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before playing eight of their next nine games in Salt Lake City.

Stay caught up on the action tonight with the @KSLSportsZone 🎵#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/qWZLmCe4S4 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 29, 2024

Nets Struggling After Strong Start

The Nets opened their schedule with a promising 15-15 record through the first 30 games of the season.

However, they’ve managed just three wins in their last 19 outings dating back to December 26.

Ben Simmons is set to return from a back injury tonight after missing the last 38 games.

Wing Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain.

