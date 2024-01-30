On the Site:
Rescue efforts underway for person trapped under the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir

Jan 29, 2024, 7:45 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

TOOELE — Rescuers in Tooele were searching for a man late Monday who had fallen through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Tooele Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley told KSL TV a woman first fell through the ice just before 7 p.m., and a man went to rescue her. Bentley said the man got the woman out, but he subsequently fell in and has not been recovered.

The woman was treated for exposure to the cold and was transported to a nearby hospital, Bentley said. Her exact condition was unknown.

The man and woman are both in their early 20s, according to police. Bentley said he did not know their relationship or what they were doing prior to falling through.

“As far as we know, they were just going onto the ice,” Bentley said.

(Jack Grimm, KSL TV) Tooele Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley, (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

Police said the area where the man fell in has a steep grade about 2 feet off the bank. The conditions late Monday made the rescue effort complicated.

“It’s extremely difficult when it’s dark,” Bentley said, “and that’s usually when these instances happen.”

Police also noted there have been three water incidents at this same reservoir in the past year, two of them involving ice. About a year ago, a teenage boy died after falling through the ice.

“Ice can be so tricky,” Bentley said. “We can have several cold days in a row, but all of a sudden, we have a warm day. That ice can be so deceiving. It may seem thicker than what it really is, and somebody falls through…It turns dangerous so fast.”

Bentley urged people to stay off the ice.

 

 

