One person in critical condition following a shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say one person was injured following a shooting Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1413 S. 1200 West.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is not known, according to police.

The neighborhood was on lockdown for a time Monday evening. However, it has been since lifted.

Police, however, say roads in the area remain close for the investigation.

If you have information on the incident, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.

No other information was available.