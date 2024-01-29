Sizing Up Bracketology For BYU Basketball After First Month Of Big 12 Play

PROVO, Utah – After one month of navigating their first Big 12 schedule, BYU basketball is in the thick of Bracketology projections for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

BYU is 15-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12. They rank sixth in the NET ratings and ninth in KenPom’s metrics.

When diving into college basketball resumes for bracketology, records against particular quadrants are significant. BYU is 3-4 against Quad One opponents, 2-1 versus Quad Two teams, and a perfect 10-0 against Quad Three and Four opponents.

The Cougars have done what they have needed to do to be in a position to secure a low seed in March Madness.

Here’s a roundup of some of the notable bracketology projections.

ESPN: 5-seed (No. 18 overall)

In his latest Monday update, Joe Lunardi, a.k.a. “Joey Brackets,” has BYU as a 5-seed and the fourth-highest-seeded team from the Big 12 Conference.

CBS Sports: 6-seed vs. Indiana State

Jerry Palm has BYU at a 6-seed in Salt Lake City. If a 6-seed still ensured an appearance in SLC, you probably take it if you’re BYU.

TeamRankings: 5-seed

What’s interesting about TeamRanking’s projections for Bracketology is that among the top 24 seeds, BYU has the lowest odds of earning a bid at 88%.

Bracketville: 5-seed

Can you imagine BYU receiving a 5-seed in Salt Lake City with a potential round-of-32 matchup against Duke?

Haslam Metrics: 4-seed

BYU receiving a four-seed seems a bit high at the moment. Haslam Metrics have BYU at No. 7 overall in their ratings.

Heat Check: 6-seed vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State star Tolu Smith is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU versus Mississippi State, as projected in Heat Check’s Bracketology, would have some fun storylines.

Hoops HD: 6-seed (Dropped from 5-seed due to No Sunday play)

The Hoops HD bracket projection drops BYU from the 5-seed line to a 6-seed because of BYU’s No Sunday policy. They make a good point, as placing a Big 12 BYU team in a bracket will be tricky. If the Big 12 places 10 teams in the field of 68, there could be a possibility of a Big 12 team waiting for BYU in the round of 32.

Stadium: 5-seed vs. Grand Canyon

Another bracket that features BYU as a 5-seed in Salt Lake City with a potential round of 32 matchup against Duke.

