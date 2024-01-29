On the Site:
Stop For Students
Former Utah QB Troy Williams Signs Deal With UFL Franchise

Jan 29, 2024, 10:12 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams signed a deal with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League.

Williams inks deal with Showboats

The league’s communications department announced the quarterback’s signing with Memphis on Monday, January 29.

The UFL is a new professional football league in the United States. In December 2023, a merger between the XFL and USFL was announced. The two leagues officially joined to become the UFL.

In 2023, Williams played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. He led the Maulers to the USFL Championship Game.

This season, the Showboats will participate as one of the four members in the UFL’s USFL Division. Four former XFL teams make up the UFL’s second division. Memphis will be led by head coach John DeFilippo.

The eight United Football League teams will play a 10-game regular season schedule in 2024.

The 2024 UFL season will start on March 30 when the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades play the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

