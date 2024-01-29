Former Utah QB Troy Williams Signs Deal With UFL Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams signed a deal with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League.

The league’s communications department announced the quarterback’s signing with Memphis on Monday, January 29.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/36v6ayhDJ4 — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) January 30, 2024

The UFL is a new professional football league in the United States. In December 2023, a merger between the XFL and USFL was announced. The two leagues officially joined to become the UFL.

In 2023, Williams played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. He led the Maulers to the USFL Championship Game.

This season, the Showboats will participate as one of the four members in the UFL’s USFL Division. Four former XFL teams make up the UFL’s second division. Memphis will be led by head coach John DeFilippo.

The eight United Football League teams will play a 10-game regular season schedule in 2024.

We want YOU on board! 🚤 Get your 🎟️🎟️ NOW 🔥 https://t.co/0sMSgBrUvi pic.twitter.com/qUdWnydfJq — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) January 16, 2024

The 2024 UFL season will start on March 30 when the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades play the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

When @TroyWilliams_3 converted our 2nd possession in OT! ⚒️pic.twitter.com/WxMs4kE5XV — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

