Big 12 releases 2024 schedules for BYU, Utah; rivalry renews earlier than expected

SALT LAKE CITY — The Big 12 Conference has released the 2024 schedules for its 16 teams, with Brigham Young University and the University of Utah renewing their rivalry on Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

BYU will kick off the 2024 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31, vs. Southern Illinois while Utah will host Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Cougars’ first conference game comes on Sept. 21 when the Cougars host Kansas State. The Utes will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State that same day. While Utah hosts conference foe Baylor on Sept. 7, that game will not count toward the conference standings.

