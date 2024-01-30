On the Site:
Stop For Students
Big 12 releases 2024 schedules for BYU, Utah; rivalry renews earlier than expected

Jan 30, 2024, 9:48 AM

FILE: Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney (28) and Utah Utes linebacker Hayden Furey (54) try to get ...

FILE: Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney (28) and Utah Utes linebacker Hayden Furey (54) try to get to Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) as BYU and Utah play an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Big 12 Conference has released the 2024 schedules for its 16 teams, with Brigham Young University and the University of Utah renewing their rivalry on Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

BYU will kick off the 2024 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31, vs. Southern Illinois while Utah will host Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Cougars’ first conference game comes on Sept. 21 when the Cougars host Kansas State. The Utes will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State that same day. While Utah hosts conference foe Baylor on Sept. 7, that game will not count toward the conference standings.

The KSL Sports team has more details and breakdowns of the schedules for BYU and Utah.

