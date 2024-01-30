On the Site:
Stop For Students
Utah Football Releases 2024 Big 12 Schedule

Jan 30, 2024, 9:23 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the dawn of a new era for Utah football in 2024 as they get set to compete in the Big 12 Conference. That future is much clearer now with the release of their first Big 12 schedule.

About three months ago the Big 12 as the conference released their four-year scheduling matrix.

(Here is a look at Utah in the Big 12 over the next four years.)

The Utes already had their out-of-conference schedule squared away that features Southern Utah, Utah State, and Baylor.

What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like

Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.

BOLD indicates home game.

Italicized indicates BYE weekend.

2024

  • Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024
  • Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024
  • Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024
  • Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024
  • Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024
  • BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024
  • ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024
  • TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024
  • Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024
  • BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024
  • BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024
  • Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024
  • Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024
  • Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024

How Utah Ended Up In The Big 12

There were a lot of points along the way that can be attributed to the Pac-12’s failure to survive.

Hiring Larry Scott as the conference commissioner and retaining him for too long is a big fault on the part of the now former Conference of Champions.

Being innovative (Pac-12 Network) but not understanding the undertaking or distributing the product properly was another failure. Add in having opportunities to remedy the situation and not checking them off the list.

The Pac-12 also miserably failed at keeping pulse of where their teams were at, not only with the SoCal schools, but with Colorado, Oregon, and Washington as well. Arizona could be considered one more failure as it was alleged they were out the door as late as Thursday night before things lightened up a tad Friday morning.

Utah and ASU held out the longest and were some of the remaining Pac’s staunchest supporters, but a lack of a T.V. deal and trust ultimately tipped the tide in the Big 12’s favor.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

