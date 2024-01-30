2024 BYU Football Schedule Released

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football schedule for 2024 is here.

BYU enters the 2024 season looking to bounce back from a 5-7 campaign that included only two wins in Big 12 play a season ago.

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference laid out the dates for BYU’s road to returning to a winning season. Here’s how the 2024 BYU football schedule lays out.

2024 BYU Football Schedule

August 31 – vs. Southern Illinois

September 6 (Friday) – at SMU

September 14 – at Wyoming

September 21 – Kansas State

September 28 – at Baylor

October 12 – Arizona

October 18/19 – Oklahoma State

October 26 – at UCF

November 9 – at Utah

November 16 – Kansas

November 23 – at Arizona State

November 30 – Houston

BYU/Utah goes to November 9

The biggest story from the schedule is the placement of the BYU-Utah rivalry game. BYU will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utes on November 9. It’s the first trip to Salt Lake City since 2018.

The game will feature a bye week before the contest.

Kansas State vs. BYU: Big 12 opener

BYU’s first Big 12 game will be against the Kansas State Wildcats on September 21.

The last time BYU faced Kansas State was New Year’s Day in 1997 at the Cotton Bowl. It’s been a long time since BYU and Kansas State squared off on the gridiron. K-State makes its first trip to Provo since 1977.

Trip to Baylor

BYU will then travel to Baylor on September 28.

The Baylor Bears and BYU have formed what feels like a friendly rivalry. Both teams met in 2022 in Provo in a late-night Top 25 showdown that drew over 2 million viewers. BYU’s last trip to Waco was in 2021, the season Baylor went on to win the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl.

Arizona returns to Provo for the first time since 2007

After a trip to Texas, BYU hosts the Arizona Wildcats on October 12.

Kalani Sitake’s BYU program has faced Arizona three times in his career, but none of the matchups have occurred in Provo. That changes this fall. BYU hasn’t hosted Arizona since Rob Gronkowski was a Wildcat. That was back in the 2007 season.

Despite losing Jedd Fisch to Washington, former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan inherits an Arizona program that seems poised to contend immediately in the Big 12.

BYU football hosts Oklahoma State

BYU gets an opportunity at revenge against Oklahoma State in Provo on October 18 or 19.

The game could be on a Friday night.

Last year, BYU’s regular season concluded in Stillwater with a heartbreaking overtime loss that sent BYU home for the holidays and catapulted OSU into the Big 12 Championship Game. The Pokes star power returns with Doak Walker Award-winning running back Ollie Gordon and seventh-year QB Alan Bowman.

Oklahoma State will be making its first-ever trip to Provo.

Bounce House in Orlando

For the third consecutive season, BYU will face a team quarterbacked by KJ Jefferson. The former Arkansas Razorback is now with the UCF Knights, who BYU will face on October 26. BYU last visited the Bounce House in 2014.

Then BYU travels to the previously mentioned Utah game on November 9.

Kansas Jayhawks make first trip to Provo

The last team to face Jalon Daniels at QB for Kansas was BYU last season. BYU lost its Big 12 debut in Lawrence to the Jayhawks. Daniels is back along with coveted head coach Lance Leipold as they make their first-ever trip to Provo on November 16.

Late November retreat to Arizona

BYU has a strong history with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The two programs used to be in the WAC together before the Sun Devils left for the Pac-10 in the 1970s. BYU hosted Arizona State in 2021 in a thrilling Top 25 matchup that saw the Cougars emerged victorious.

Arizona State gets the home game against BYU on November 23, as the Cougars hosted the Sun Devils in the last meeting in 2021. BYU was going to Tempe in 2020, but that game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Day against Houston

One thing is certain about BYU and Houston: they always stage entertaining games. Perhaps that plays a role in why the Big 12 placed it on Senior Day for BYU.

The two programs have met three previous times, with the most recent meeting taking place in 2020 in Houston. That was a game where BYU roared back to a comeback victory to maintain its undefeated season at the time.

Houston dismissed Dana Holgorsen as its head coach and hired former Tulane coach Willie Fritz.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

