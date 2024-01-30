Big 12 Schedules BYU/Utah Game On Unexpected Date

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU/Utah football game is returning. But it’s on an unexpected date.

The Big 12 Conference released its league schedule on Tuesday and placed the rivalry game on November 9, 2024.

That’s three weeks before the final regular season week on the schedule.

It’s an out-of-the-box move for Brett Yormark and the Big 12 to place BYU/Utah on a week that wasn’t the traditional rivalry weekend in college football.

The initial reaction to the news on social media from fans and media was disappointment. Historically, when the two in-state rivals were in the WAC and Mountain West Conference, the game was always played during the final regular season week of the year.

The positive for BYU and Utah coaches is that both teams will have a bye week before the game. But the downside for both programs is that there will be two weeks of rivalry banter. Are you ready for that?

I guess it’s better than an entire offseason of banter, as we all experienced leading up to the 2019 season.

There is a precedent to this date spotlighting a big rivalry game. The SEC does this for Alabama/LSU.

Every year, both teams have a bye going into that game. Then, it takes on a marquee television window.

The last time these two in-state rivals met on the gridiron was in 2021 when BYU defeated the Utes 26-17.

Before 2021, Utah had reeled off nine consecutive victories against BYU.

Utah leads the all-time series over BYU 59-32-4.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper