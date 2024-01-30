Utah Football Debuts Big 12 Schedule With Help From Skiing Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics is a family affair making it no surprise that Utah football could call on the Utah ski team for some help debuting their first-ever Big 12 schedule.

The 16-time National Champion skiing Utes are in the middle of pursuing their fifth straight title but took some time to dress up in football garb and ski their way through their schedule. A nice welcome of a big part of Utah’s culture for the Big 12.

On Monday, Utah football paid homage to their time in the Pac-12 while keeping their eyes on their new future with the Big 12 Conference.

What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like

Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.

