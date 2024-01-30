Utah Football Debuts Big 12 Schedule With Help From Skiing Utes
Jan 30, 2024, 10:44 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics is a family affair making it no surprise that Utah football could call on the Utah ski team for some help debuting their first-ever Big 12 schedule.
The 16-time National Champion skiing Utes are in the middle of pursuing their fifth straight title but took some time to dress up in football garb and ski their way through their schedule. A nice welcome of a big part of Utah’s culture for the Big 12.
On Monday, Utah football paid homage to their time in the Pac-12 while keeping their eyes on their new future with the Big 12 Conference.
Called in our 16-time national champs for a little help with this one. ⛷️@utahskiteam 🤝 @Utah_Football https://t.co/9mMSdjJYeM pic.twitter.com/FdnFTOxon2
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 30, 2024
What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like
Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.
So, what do we think @Utah_Football fans?
Let us know below ⬇️ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Xy3EdgrasF
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 30, 2024
BOLD indicates home game.
Italicized indicates BYE weekend.
2024
- Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024
- Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024
- Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024
- Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024
- Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024
- BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024
- ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024
- TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024
- Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024
- BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024
- BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024
- Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024
- Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024
- Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
