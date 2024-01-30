California man charged with brutally killing Utah massage parlor employee



SALT LAKE CITY — A California man has been charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a massage parlor employee in Midvale.

Steven Chance Brinkerhoff, 39, of Redondo Beach, California, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

Brinkerhoff is accused of stabbing Yuping Jiao, 45, at A+ Massage, 7444 S. State, 56 times on Jan. 4, killing her. Unified police say she was the victim of a “brutal and tragic homicide.”

According to charging documents, “detectives reviewed video surveillance of business near A + Massage and observed a male in a wheelchair arriving at the parlor on Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m. and leaving at 2:25 p.m. The footage shows the male only has one leg.”

Evidence was collected from the scene and sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing. Blood collected from a piece of Jiao’s clothing was tested and matched with Brinkerhoff, the charges state.

“Detectives learned that after the murder, the defendant fled back to California, and it is currently in custody in California,” according to the charges.

Brinkerhoff was arrested outside a massage parlor in California on Jan. 19.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Sheriff Rosie Rivera are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about the case.

This story will be updated after the press conference.