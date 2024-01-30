On the Site:
Stop For Students
Utah Athletics Uses Seinfeld Gifs To Reveal Utah Football Big 12 Schedule

Jan 30, 2024, 11:32 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics is heading to the Big 12 in 2024 and they are having some fun with their first schedule reveal in their new conference for Utah football.

The Utah Athletics X account created a thread in honor of the first Big 12 schedule release comprised entirely of Seinfeld gifs that make sense for each Utah football opponent.

Needless to say, it was pretty impressive effort.

Utah Football’s Big 12 Schedule According To Seinfeld

What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like

Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.

BOLD indicates home game.

Italicized indicates BYE weekend.

2024

  • Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024
  • Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024
  • Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024
  • Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024
  • Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024
  • BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024
  • ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024
  • TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024
  • Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024
  • BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024
  • BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024
  • Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024
  • Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024
  • Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

