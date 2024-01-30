Utah Athletics Uses Seinfeld Gifs To Reveal Utah Football Big 12 Schedule
Jan 30, 2024, 11:32 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics is heading to the Big 12 in 2024 and they are having some fun with their first schedule reveal in their new conference for Utah football.
The Utah Athletics X account created a thread in honor of the first Big 12 schedule release comprised entirely of Seinfeld gifs that make sense for each Utah football opponent.
Needless to say, it was pretty impressive effort.
I’ve never watched Seinfeld, but I’m incredibly impressed at the knowledge level of the show to be able to pull this off.#GoUtes https://t.co/fvArkhi1Eo
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 30, 2024
Utah Football’s Big 12 Schedule According To Seinfeld
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗨𝘁𝗮𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱@Utah_Football | #GoUtes
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
9/7 – vs Baylor pic.twitter.com/bsKiLK7rdA
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
9/21 – @ Oklahoma State pic.twitter.com/m7K3NfrbtO
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
10/11 or 12 – @ Arizona State pic.twitter.com/N2Nhj2P7Ft
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
10/26 – @ Houston pic.twitter.com/2v9Y91Xx5W
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
11/16 – @ Colorado pic.twitter.com/RozvSrP2r5
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
11/29 – @ UCF pic.twitter.com/nT4C2SWha6
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024
What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like
Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.
BOLD indicates home game.
Italicized indicates BYE weekend.
2024
- Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024
- Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024
- Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024
- Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024
- Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024
- BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024
- ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024
- TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024
- Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024
- BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024
- BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024
- Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024
- Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024
- Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
