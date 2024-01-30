Utah Athletics Uses Seinfeld Gifs To Reveal Utah Football Big 12 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics is heading to the Big 12 in 2024 and they are having some fun with their first schedule reveal in their new conference for Utah football.

The Utah Athletics X account created a thread in honor of the first Big 12 schedule release comprised entirely of Seinfeld gifs that make sense for each Utah football opponent.

Needless to say, it was pretty impressive effort.

I’ve never watched Seinfeld, but I’m incredibly impressed at the knowledge level of the show to be able to pull this off.#GoUtes https://t.co/fvArkhi1Eo — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 30, 2024

Utah Football’s Big 12 Schedule According To Seinfeld

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗨𝘁𝗮𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱@Utah_Football | #GoUtes — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024

10/11 or 12 – @ Arizona State pic.twitter.com/N2Nhj2P7Ft — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 30, 2024

What Utah Football’s 2024 Big 12 Schedule Looks Like

Let’s take a closer look at the Utes first Big 12 Schedule that features two BYE weekends, and the big Rivalry against BYU at the beginning of November.

BOLD indicates home game.

Italicized indicates BYE weekend.

2024

Southern Utah @ Utah- August 29, 2024

Baylor @ Utah- September 7, 2024

Utah @ Utah State- September 14, 2024

Utah @ Oklahoma State- September 21, 2024

Arizona @ Utah – September 28, 2024

BYE WEEK- October 5, 2024

ASU @ Utah- October 11 or 12, 2024

TCU @ Utah- October 19, 2024

Utah @ Houston- October 26, 2024

BYE WEEK- November 2, 2024

BYU @ Utah- November 9, 2024

Utah @ Colorado- November 16, 2024

Iowa State @ Utah- November 23, 2024

Utah @ UCF- November 29, 2024

