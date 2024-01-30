On the Site:
WORLD NEWS

London police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a crossbow

Jan 30, 2024, 12:06 PM

A police forensic tent is seen in Bywater Place...

A police forensic tent is seen in Bywater Place. (Lucy North/Press Association/AP)

(Lucy North/Press Association/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACK GUY, CNN


CNN

London (CNN) — Police in the British capital shot dead a man who was reportedly trying to enter a property armed with a crossbow in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a statement.

Officers were called to an address in Bywater Place in southeast London at around 4.55 a.m. local time (11.55 p.m. Monday ET) after occupants reported that a man armed with weapons including a crossbow was attempting to force his way in, said the city’s Metropolitan Police.

The man, who police say is thought to be in his 30s, “was threatening to harm residents inside the address,” reads the statement.

“Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene,” added police.

“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged,” continues the statement.

Police and paramedics provided first aid but the man died at the scene, said police, adding that two people at the address suffered minor injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation into the incident, and the Metropolitan Police Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, according to the statement.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who is responsible for policing in Southwark, the borough where the incident occurred, said his thoughts were with those affected.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning,” said Adjei-Addoh.

It is rare for police in England and Wales to shoot suspects dead.

Figures compiled by the charity Inquest show that there were 27 fatal police shootings in England and Wales between 2013 and 2023.

Of that number, 13 were carried out by the Metropolitan Police, which is the largest force in the UK.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

London police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a crossbow