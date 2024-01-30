On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Remains of Pennsylvanian WWII soldier who died in prison camp identified

Jan 30, 2024, 12:53 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

The remains of a Pennsylvanian soldier, U.S. Army Private Earl E.R. Seibert, who died in a prison c...

The remains of a Pennsylvanian soldier, U.S. Army Private Earl E.R. Seibert, who died in a prison camp during World War II have been identified. Mandatory Credit: DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY/KDKA

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MADELINE BARTOS


CNN

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The remains of a Pennsylvanian soldier who died in a prison camp during World War II have been identified.

Twenty-three-year-old U.S. Army Private Earl E.R. Seibert of Allentown, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war, was accounted for on Aug. 10, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday.

In late 1941, the DPAA said Seibert was a member of Headquarters Company, 803rd Engineer Battalion (Aviation), when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands, leading to intense fighting until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island more than a year later.

Seibert was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese, the DPAA said. The prisoners of war were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March, then held at a camp where more than 2,500 people died.

Citing the prison camp and other historical records, the DPAA said Seibert died July 27, 1942, and was buried in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 225. His remains were moved but never identified, and for 70 years, his grave at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial was cared for by the American Battle Monuments Commission.

In 2018, the unidentified remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis, and scientists were able to identify Seibert using anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and DNA.

Now that he’s been identified, his family will determine when and where he’ll be buried.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summi...

Wyatte Grantham-Phlips and Laura Ungar, Associated Press

Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink, but other details are scant

According to Elon Musk, the first human received an implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink over the weekend.

29 minutes ago

A bronze statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Ka...

HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, The Associated Press

Burned remnants of prized Jackie Robinson statue found after theft from public park in Kansas

Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas, authorities said.

52 minutes ago

Three people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a semi hauling milk and derails in Northern Colo...

Jesse Sarles and Jennifer McRae, KCNC

Utah man among those injured when Amtrak train hits semi hauling milk in Colorado

Colorado officials say one Utahn has suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after an Amtrak derailed Monday night.

2 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks during a special state Boa...

Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Oklahoma asks teachers to return up to $50,000 in bonuses the state says were paid in error

With four young children and a fifth on the way, Kristina Stadelman was ecstatic after qualifying for a $50,000 bonus for taking a hard-to-fill job as a special education teacher in Oklahoma. She used the money to finish home improvements and buy a new car for her growing family.

4 hours ago

Monica Lasso says she was stuck for hours on a gondola at a ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. (...

Zoe Sottile

Woman says she lost her voice screaming after she was stuck overnight on ski resort gondola

A woman who was stuck overnight Thursday in a gondola at a Lake Tahoe, California, ski resort said she “screamed desperately until I lost my voice.”

10 hours ago

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increase...

Marnie Hunter, CNN

Violent crime prompts State Department travel warning for the Bahamas

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the Bahamas, citing crime.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Remains of Pennsylvanian WWII soldier who died in prison camp identified