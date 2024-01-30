On the Site:
One person injured in Hurricane house fire

Jan 30, 2024, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

One person suffered severe burns following a house fire Monday night in Hurricane. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


HURRICANE, Washington County — One person suffered severe burns following a house fire Monday night in Hurricane.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched to the area of 6232 W. 135 North for a structure fire at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

According to the post, there were two people and four cats inside the home at the time of the fire. While the individuals and their pets were able to get out of the home, one person suffered severe burns on his hands. The individual was transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) (Hurricane Valley Fire and Recue)

Firefighters were able to make entry into the house through the garage. The fire was contained to the garage. However, the inside of the home suffered minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

