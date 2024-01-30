On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah man among those injured when Amtrak train hits semi hauling milk in Colorado

Jan 30, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

Three people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a semi hauling milk and derails in Northern Colo...

Three people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a semi hauling milk and derails in Northern Colorado. (KCNC)

(KCNC)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JESSE SARLES AND JENNIFER MCRAE, KCNC


CNN

COLORADO (KCNC) — An Amtrak train with dozens of people on board derailed in Northern Colorado after hitting a semi truck that was obstructing the tracks. It happened on Monday night near Keenesburg in Weld County.

Officials with Amtrak say the eastbound train derailed at approximately 10 p.m. at a railroad crossing near Weld County Road 63 and Weld County Road 398. Amtrak said there were 69 passengers on board. The Colorado State Patrol said a train crew member, a 42-year-old male from Utah, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.

The semi-driver is a 31-year-old male from Arkansas. State troopers said he was walking around after the crash but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Intermountain Health confirmed that three patients from the train derailment were admitted to Platte Valley Hospital.

The tractor-trailer was hauling milk and appears to be owned by Dairy Farmers of America. It is unclear why the semi was on the tracks or what happened leading up to the crash.

Amtrak spokesperson Kyle Anderson said passengers were taken away from the derailment site using “alternative transportation.”

After daybreak on Tuesday, one of the Amtrak train cars could be seen on its side next to the tracks.

So far there’s no estimate on how long it will take to restore train service in the area.

One passenger who flew into Denver on Tuesday said when he arrived, he received a notification from Amtrak about his train from Glenwood Springs being canceled.

“I have a nice easy train trip ahead of me that’s already paid for, and now I’m looking for a bus or another way to get back from Glenwood Springs,” said Amtrak passenger David Powers.

Amtrak released a statement that “those customers on canceled trains will be refunded or rebooked at their option.”

Dairy Farmers of America released this statement: “We’re aware of an unfortunate incident in Keenesburg, Colo., involving one of our trucks and an Amtrak train. Safety is always a top priority for Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). Our thoughts are with all those impacted. We are fully cooperating with all involved authorities as they investigate this incident and will work with the appropriate personnel and officials to provide required or additional information as needed.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

