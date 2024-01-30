On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

Jan 30, 2024, 2:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

The NBA announced the Rising Stars participants on Tuesday, while All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday.

Kessler also represented the Jazz in the Rising Stars Challenge during last year’s All-Star weekend in Utah and was a participant in the KIA Skills Challenge with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

Jazz George, Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

In his first year with the Jazz George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while appearing in 42 of the team’s 48 games.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies, and his 181 assists are the most by a first-year player in the NBA this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season, but is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number overall in block shot percentage.

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Opposite Problem Of Men’s Hoops

Pac-12 women’s basketball has exactly the opposite problem of men's basketball with (what feels like) everyone ranked.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give

After week five of Pac-12 men's basketball it doesn't appear as if the Conference of Champions has a true dominant team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Is Utah Going About Rebuilding The Right Way?

After trading away Mitchell and Gobert, the Utah Jazz appeared to be entering a rebuild. Have they done it right the past two years?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tropicana Las Vegas Will Be Demolished To Make Way For New A’s Ballpark

The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Sin City landmark for more than six decades, will close in the spring to make room for a $1.5 billion MLB stadium.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is Lauri Markkanen An All-Star Again?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we discuss if Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star, and if Dejounte Murray makes sense as a trade target.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: No. 17 Aggies Can’t Afford To Overlook San Jose State Spartans

No. 17 USU (18-2, 6-1) hosts the Spartans (8-12, 1-6) in a White Out at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, January 30.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge