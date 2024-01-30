Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

The NBA announced the Rising Stars participants on Tuesday, while All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday.

Kessler also represented the Jazz in the Rising Stars Challenge during last year’s All-Star weekend in Utah and was a participant in the KIA Skills Challenge with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

Keyonte George and Walker Kessler will be representing the @utahjazz in the All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Challenge.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 30, 2024

Jazz George, Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘 🔑 Keyonte George is headed to Indy as a 2024 Rising Star 💫 #TakeNote | @withtravelpass pic.twitter.com/8VXXgKDXBF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

In his first year with the Jazz George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while appearing in 42 of the team’s 48 games.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies, and his 181 assists are the most by a first-year player in the NBA this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season, but is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number overall in block shot percentage.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/Md5qVbyrrf pic.twitter.com/kvaIgvwQZa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

